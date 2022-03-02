Transforming J&K | Govt's ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign aims to inoculate entire eligible population with COVID-19 vaccination

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration left no stone unturned in its endeavour to vaccinate the eligible population with COVID-19 vaccines across J&K, a press release said.

In that direction, the government initiated house to house campaign- “Har Ghar Dastak” to inoculate the entire eligible population of the Union Territory.

The “Har Ghar Dastak” Campaign launched in November last year focuses on coverage of all unvaccinated cases, besides ensuring sensitization regarding importance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and masks.