UNAUTHORISED ABSENCE | Services of 6 doctors terminated
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of six doctors for their unauthorised absence from the duties.
Besides , 11 other doctors who also remained absent have been asked to re-join their duties within 21 days.
“Whereas, the Director, Health Services, Kashmir had intimated that among others following doctors were proceeded for higher studies within and outside the UT of J&K without prior permission from the competent authority thereby resorted to unauthorised absent,” reads an order issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar.
Those doctors who have been terminated include Dr Mudasir Bashir of Batamaloo Srinagar, Dr Muzaffar Mohidin Hakeem of Palhalan Pattan, Dr Shazia Kausar of Rajbagh Srinagar, Dr Ubaid Ali of Chanapora Srinagar, Dr Nowsheen Mir of Hyderpora Srinagar and Dr Imran Khan of Kursoo Rajbagh.
According to the department, doctors neither replied to final notice nor reported back for duties.
“The cases of the doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices to them, this act on their part is a voluntary act and they are liable to be discharged from services,” reads an order.
Meanwhile, the department has also allowed 11 doctors to resume their duties within 21 days after signing the bonds.
These doctors include Dr Tariq Abdullah of Kuthair Anantnag, Dr Mudasir Muzamil of Sonawari Bandipora, Dr Shahid Hameed of Shadimarg Pulwama, Dr Malik Suhail of Doru Anantnag, Dr Adil basher of Kanthbagh baramulla, Dr Ahmed Wajeed Yousuf of Malla Bagh Hazratbal Srinagar, Dr Shabir Ahmad Mir of Wagar Khansahib Budgam, Dr Mufeed Ahmad Bhat of Kamad Anantnag, Dr Iftikahr Ahmad Dugga of Nai Basti Khanabal Anantnag, and Dr Rayees Ahmad of Kuder Kulgam.
“Now therefore, sanction is hereby accorded to allow the following doctors to re-join within a period of twenty-one (21) days in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir to resume their duties,” reads an order.
According to the order, these doctors have been asked to re-join duties after giving an undertaking that they are not involved in subversive activities as well as not employed in any other Government/private sector during the said period, for which an affidavit duly authenticated by the 1st Class Judicial Magistrate shall be obtained by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, from the doctor concerned.
“That they shall give in writing in the shape of bond that they will serve the UT of J&K, at least for a period of five (05) years,” reads an order.