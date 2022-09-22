UNAUTHORISED ABSENCE | Services of 6 doctors terminated

Meanwhile, the department has also allowed 11 doctors to resume their duties within 21 days after signing the bonds.

These doctors include Dr Tariq Abdullah of Kuthair Anantnag, Dr Mudasir Muzamil of Sonawari Bandipora, Dr Shahid Hameed of Shadimarg Pulwama, Dr Malik Suhail of Doru Anantnag, Dr Adil basher of Kanthbagh baramulla, Dr Ahmed Wajeed Yousuf of Malla Bagh Hazratbal Srinagar, Dr Shabir Ahmad Mir of Wagar Khansahib Budgam, Dr Mufeed Ahmad Bhat of Kamad Anantnag, Dr Iftikahr Ahmad Dugga of Nai Basti Khanabal Anantnag, and Dr Rayees Ahmad of Kuder Kulgam.

“Now therefore, sanction is hereby accorded to allow the following doctors to re-join within a period of twenty-one (21) days in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir to resume their duties,” reads an order.

According to the order, these doctors have been asked to re-join duties after giving an undertaking that they are not involved in subversive activities as well as not employed in any other Government/private sector during the said period, for which an affidavit duly authenticated by the 1st Class Judicial Magistrate shall be obtained by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, from the doctor concerned.

“That they shall give in writing in the shape of bond that they will serve the UT of J&K, at least for a period of five (05) years,” reads an order.