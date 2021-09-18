Union Health Minister promises better healthcare for J&K residents

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to provide efficient and effective healthcare facilities to the people of J&K. The upgradation of the existing healthcare system is part of the commitment of the prime minister with the people of J&K,” Mandaviya said.

He said that the aim of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to provide efficient and quality healthcare to the people with special focus on the economically weaker and downtrodden sections of the society.

“The establishment of the Government Medical Colleges and AIIMS in J&K is an endeavour to give a major flip to the existing healthcare system,” he said.

While highlighting the various schemes initiated by the Centre to ensure common people were not barred from quality healthcare, the union minister said that over 2 crore people, during the last three years had benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“The initiation of health insurance was a revolutionary step taken in the health sector and budgetary allocation in the health sector is being enhanced significantly every year based on the aspirations of the people,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya later visited the Government Medical College Baramulla and took part in the photo exhibition depicting developmental journeys of new GMCs and AIIMS besides inauguration of a 50-bedded portable healthcare unit at Baramulla.

On the occasion, Principal GMC Baramulla Rubi Reshi appraised the union minister of the achievements of the Government Medical College Baramulla and about the various initiatives that needed to be taken to make GMC Baramulla more effective in patient care.

Mandaviya later chaired an interactive meeting with the DDC members, BDC chairpersons, Municipal Council Presidents and PRIs and listened to their developmental aspirations and concerns.