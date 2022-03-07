Union Health Secretary inspects development works at AIIMS Jammu

Samba: Union Secretary Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Rajesh Bhushan Monday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu being constructed at Vijaypur and inspected various development works under execution in the premier health center.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he was apprised of the present status of construction works being done in the upcoming AIIMS through a detailed presentation.

He was informed that 45 percent of civil and other infrastructure works had been completed and the rest of the construction works were scheduled to be completed by April 2023.