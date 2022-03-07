Union Health Secretary inspects development works at AIIMS Jammu

Samba: Union Secretary Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Rajesh Bhushan Monday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu being constructed at Vijaypur and inspected various development works under execution in the premier health center.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he was apprised of the present status of construction works being done in the upcoming AIIMS through a detailed presentation.
He was informed that 45 percent of civil and other infrastructure works had been completed and the rest of the construction works were scheduled to be completed by April 2023.
The complete project consists of two phases including hospital building, medical college, hostels, residential quarters, and other utilities.
The premier health institution is being established at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1661 crore including Rs 1452 crore for medical college and other infrastructure besides Rs 209 crore for the latest technology-based medical equipment and related material.
It was also informed that several emerging technologies including GRC cladding system, double glass unit facade, plastic roads, occupancy sensors, rooftop solar PV panels, solar poles, fire curtains, and other state-of-the-art machinery were being incorporated in the AIIMS project to make it more patient-friendly.