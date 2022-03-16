Vaccination drive for 12-14 years age groups starts across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Health Department Kashmir launched a vaccination drive for the age group of 12 to 14 years across Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the drive launched on the occasion of National Vaccination Day, 3,36,758 children would be covered across the Kashmir division at 105 planned session sites.

SRINAGAR

In Srinagar, the vaccination drive was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Rajbagh in presence of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

Hussain said that the divisional administration had achieved the milestone to cover the entire population for COVID-19 vaccination above the age of 14 years.

Assistant Director, Family Welfare, Dr Masarat said that they had a new vaccine “Corbevax” for the 12 to 14 years age group to protect children from COVID-19 infection.