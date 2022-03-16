Vaccination drive for 12-14 years age groups starts across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Health Department Kashmir launched a vaccination drive for the age group of 12 to 14 years across Kashmir on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the drive launched on the occasion of National Vaccination Day, 3,36,758 children would be covered across the Kashmir division at 105 planned session sites.
SRINAGAR
In Srinagar, the vaccination drive was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Rajbagh in presence of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.
Hussain said that the divisional administration had achieved the milestone to cover the entire population for COVID-19 vaccination above the age of 14 years.
Assistant Director, Family Welfare, Dr Masarat said that they had a new vaccine “Corbevax” for the 12 to 14 years age group to protect children from COVID-19 infection.
BUDGAM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza launched the vaccination drive at Government Boys Middle School Khanpora in Budgam.
He said that 33,000 children in this age group would be covered under the vaccination drive across the district.
ANANTNAG
DC Anantnag Piyush Singla started the vaccination for children at Government Boys Middle School, Pahalgam.
Singla said that he was hopeful that the vaccination in this age group would be completed in record time.
KULGAM
In Kulgam, the drive was inaugurated by DC Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kulgam.
Bhat instructed the authorities to ensure 100 percent coverage of the entire target group.
The target of beneficiaries under this age group is in Kulgam is 20,700.
KUPWARA
DC Kupwara Imam Din started the vaccination drive at KPS here.
He urged the medical staff engaged for vaccination to ensure that all children falling under the target age group are vaccinated.
The target under the age group in the Kupwara district is 42,505.
PULWAMA
In Pulwama, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Pulwama, Dr Haseena started the vaccination drive at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Tahab.
She said that 27,394 children in this age group would be covered under the vaccination drive to be carried out across the district.
BANDIPORA
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr Parvaiza started the vaccination drive in Bandipora.
She said that the district intends to vaccinate around 20,000 children.