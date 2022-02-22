Vitamin A vaccine shortage at DH Handwara, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Handwara said that they were suffering due to the non-availability of Vitamin A vaccine at District Hospital (DH) Handwara.
They said that for the past several months, they had been visiting District Hospital Handwara along with their kids to get them vaccinated but every time they were being sent back without vaccination, citing reasons of non-availability of Vitamin A vaccine.
“For the past month, I have been taking my toddler son to District Hospital Handwara to get him vaccinated but to no avail. Every Saturday, the officials at the vaccination centre express their helplessness,” a local from Khahipora, Rajwar said.
“I am unable to figure out how this important vaccine for children is not available at District Hospital Handwara. I believe the authorities are sitting hand-folded and doing nothing,” said another local.
Notably, Vitamin A is considered important for normal vision, immune system, and reproduction.
It also helps the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs work properly.
Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Handwara Dr Muhammad Yousaf told Greater Kashmir that all other vaccines were being given to children at all immunisation centres under his jurisdiction.
He said that for the past several months, Vitamin A was not available.
“We have taken up the issue with the higher authorities and are hopeful that it will be soon available at all immunisation centres,” Dr Yousaf said.