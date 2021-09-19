Voluntary blood donor pays `850 for blood bag, disposables

The donor said most of the voluntary donors in Kashmir were young people who were still in their colleges. “Would we be asking them for money in addition to blood now in case the patient is not in a government hospital,” he said. He said most of the donors were unable to pay for the transport to and from the hospital and the new arrangement could discourage them further.

A senior doctor at SMHS Hospital, aware of the situation, said charging a voluntary donor for consumables and disposables for donation would hit the already diminished count of blood donations in Kashmir. “How many people would want to donate Rs 850 along with a bag of blood. This is unfair,” he said.

Dr Sheikh Bilal Ahmed, who is in-charge of SMHS Hospital Blood Bank said the case of payment pertaining to a private nursing home. “For in-house patients, blood does not cost anything. In fact, we provide refreshment worth Rs 25 to every donor. However, for patients admitted in private nursing homes, if they wish to get blood from the Bank here, they have to give a donor and Rs 850,” he said.