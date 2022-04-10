Why Kashmir Hospitals Witness Mass Medications?

Srinagar: Lack of prescription audit and its strict implementation , alleged medical corruption, freebies to doctors are counted among the vital reasons for mass medications in Jammu and Kashmir hospitals—leaving poor patients at high risk.

Greater Kashmir has learnt that no prescription audit has been carried out for a long time, besides pharma companies have been given free hand in the distribution of the medicines in hospitals and outside hospital premises—which is worsening the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region.

“Both lack of prescription audits as well as freebies are important factors in creating this menace in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior doctor, who is heading one of the departments at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, told Greater Kashmir, wishing to remain anonymous. “In fact, these are two sole factors.”