WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY| Over 7000 seek tele-psychiatry consultation at GMC Anantnag in a year

“Tele-psychiatry has been recommended as a cost-effective strategy which meets the needs of mental health services, particularly in areas that have experienced high-intensity conflict scenarios. It is helpful in rural areas where mental health services are not available,” Dr Dar said.

However, he said that it was never a substitute for physical consultation.

“The treatment of minor psychiatric ailments can be sought through tele-consultation,” Dr Dar said.

He said that only a psychiatrist could take a call on this depending on the severity of ailments.

Dr Dar said that over 36,000 people had turned up to the hospital to seek treatment for various mental ailments during the past two years. “This year, so far, 16,000 people have turned to OPD’s of the Psychiatry department for treatment for various mental health ailments,” he said.