High alert sounded in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, June 27: A security high alert was sounded in Rajouri and Poonch after an attack on Air Force Station in Jammu Airport with security agencies “apprehending security installations especially near Line of Control may also be on target”.

Two low intensity explosions took place at the Air Force Station Jammu in the early hours of Sunday. While one blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building, another exploded in any open area. In another incident, a person was arrested by police along with an IED from Narwal area of Jammu.

In this backdrop, a security high alert was sounded in Rajouri and Poonch districts especially for security installations located near Line of Control.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the attack on Air Force Station in Jammu and recovery of IED have increased “generalised apprehension” of militancy acts in Rajouri and Poonch.

The official sources informed that majority of the hinterland areas in Rajouri and Poonch fall within the range of drones “which became evident after recent incidents of aerial dropping of arms and ammunition in Rajouri areas which were later successfully recovered”.

“Not only areas close to LoC, even areas up to Thanamandi sub division fall in drone movement zone,” official sources informed.

They said that taking in view this entire situation a security high alert has been issued and special nakas raised in all the areas including on the roads and in villages with random frisking of vehicles.

“Our security remains on high alert usually,” said a police officer wishing not to be named, adding that after Jammu incident however, it is further been alerted.