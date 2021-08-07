Highest ever Rs 30 cr scholarship outlay for tribal students

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated steps for strengthening the support to education of tribal students. In line with announcement made by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha for effective steps aimed at welfare of tribal population in J&K, the Tribal Affairs Department has approved highest ever outlay of Rs 30 Cr scholarship for tribal students in the current financial year. This year scholarship will be provided to 42,000 more students above previous years target.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, DrShahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that education of tribal students is a top priority of J&K Government and with keen interest of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha the department has received highest ever scholarship outlay of more than Rs. 30 Cr to support the students at Post-Graduate, Graduate, Post-Matric and Pre-matric level. This also includes many cases of previous two years pending due to various reasons. The department has made an immediate release of Rs 6.22 Cr to cover 4622 students for 2020-21 scholarship.

The outlay of scholarship includes Rs770.91 Lakh for 6561 post-matric students, 386.40 Lakh for 12868 Pre-matric students of class IX and X, and Rs 1800.00 Lakh for 2.15 Lakh students studying in class 1 to 8th. The department has also cleared an amount of Rs 90.75 Lakh in favour of 964 students whose scholarship for the year 2019-20 was pending due to lack of required authentication. The department has also cleared an amount of Rs 761.50 Lakh in favour of 4776 students for the year 2019-20 which was pending due to various reasons. With inclusion of backlog clearance the department will be disbursing an amount of Rs 38 Cr.

The annual budget of 2021-22 will benefit 6561 students in post-matric compared to 4622 in previous year, 12,868 students in Class 9 and 10 compared to 2506 in 2020-21 and 2,15,864 students in class 1 to 8 compared to 1,73,100 students in 2020-21.

The Tribal Affairs Department will be seeking online application for its scholarship scheme meant for students in Class 1 to 8 which shall be submitted at School level.