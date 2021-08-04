Highway remains closed for repairs

Ramban, Aug 4: The Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained closed for repair and highway expansion works on Wednesday.

Officials said that the National Highway (NH)- the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of India was closed for traffic this morning as companies engaged by NHIA carried out repair and expansion works at various construction sites between Nashri and Banihal segment in Ramban district.

“No vehicle was allowed to proceed towards Jammu or Srinagar, however some Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and ambulances carrying patients were allowed to move towards Jammu from Ramban,” a traffic police officer told Greater Kashmir.

He said traffic on the highway would be restored Thursday morning.

Local public transport vehicles were also not allowed to ply between Banihal-Ramban and Ramban-Nashri stretch by the Traffic police officials deployed at various check posts established at Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Chanderkote and Nashri on highway during the day.

“Local public transport vehicles were allowed to move towards their destinations in the evening. The order was implemented strictly by the concerned authorities for ensuring hassle-free work environment for the companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) to upgrade two lanes Jammu-Srinagar National Highway into four lanes from Nashri to Banihal in Ramban district,” the official informed.

The people from Banihal, Ramsu, Batote, Ukhral, Khari and other areas of Ramban once again complained that due to suspension of traffic movement on the highway, they were facing problems to reach their work places.

Meanwhile, as per advisory issued by traffic police headquarters Srinagar/ Jammu, the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), subject to fair weather and good road conditions, would be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday. “Heavy vehicles like trucks stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed towards Srinagar in the afternoon,” the advisory added.