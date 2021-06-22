Highway to remain closed today

Ramban, June 22: The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Wednesday owing to weekly road repairs.

According to a fresh traffic advisory the highway shall remain closed for traffic on Wednesday to facilitate repair and maintenance work between Nashri and Jawahar tunnel in Ramban district.

Earlier, the J&K government had issued an order in October 2020 restricting movement of vehicular traffic on the highway once a week in connection with necessary repairs and maintenance of the highway. The order has been modified several times till date.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have advised the people not to undertake journeys on the highway on Wednesday. “However, in case of any emergency people should contact traffic control units of Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban and Udhampur.”