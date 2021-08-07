Hoist tricolor on all Govt buildings on Independence Day: DC Srinagar to CEO

Srinagar, Aug 7: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the district administration Srinagar has asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings. The office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar has directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar to hoist the flags in all government buildings under its jurisdiction. “Get the national flag hoisted on all the government buildings under your control in district Srinagar on the upcoming Independence Day,” the order reads.