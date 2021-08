Poonch, Aug 2: Indian Army here in Poonch provided residential tent as well as other essential commodities to a poor family which suffered with collapse of their house due to heavy rainfall two days ago.

“Kaccha house of Itfaq Ahmed situated in Nakka Manjhari village of Mendhar tehsil also got damaged.

The Indian army immediately sprung into action and sent relief party at aggrieved house and handed over essential items”army said.