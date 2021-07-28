How long shall PHC Chanapora continue as COVID centre, residents ask

Srinagar, July 28: The residents of Chanapora have appealed to authorities to make the Primary Health Centre (PHC), which has been temporarily designated as COVID-19 centre since last year, fully functional, saying they are suffering for want of basic healthcare facilities. They further demand that the PHC, which is a 60-bedded building constructed at the cost of over Rs 20 crore, be upgraded to a full-fledged district hospital.

The PHC, located at the Housing Colony Chanapora in Srinagar, was declared COVID-19 centre for district Budgam since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, the building continues to be COVID care centre. Only a portion of the ground floor functions as OPD with a single doctor looking for patients.

The locals question the logic behind continuing the building as COVID-19 centre while the number of daily cases across Jammu and Kashmir has slowed down to around 100. Interestingly, the centre now only looks for pregnant COVID patients.

“As the cases have slowed down, we don’t receive many patients. This centre has now been specifically dedicated for pregnant COVID patients,” Dr Iqbal Fateh, Incharge Nodal Officer, of the centre told Greater Kashmir.