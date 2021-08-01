Hyderya FC, Downtown Heroes qualify for 2nd Division I-League

Srinagar, Aug 1: Hyderya FC and Downtown Heroes FC have secured their nomination for the second division I-League qualification.

On the last day of the JKFA Professional League, Hyderya FC and Downtown Heroes clashed to secure a place at the top of qualification.

While Hyderya FC needed a draw to stay as number one for qualification, Downtown Heroes FD needed an outright win. The match turned out as a goalless draw. With that Hyderya FC finished in second place in the league behind J&K Bank FC. As the Bank side wasn't vying for qualification , Hyderya FC finished as number one for qualification . Downtown Heroes finished as overall third and second for qualification .

JKFA has to nominate two teams from J&K for second division I-League while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) may choose only one.

Now JKFA will be nominating Hyderya FC and Downtown Heroes FC for second division I-League, owing to their standings in the JKFA Professional League.