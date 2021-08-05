Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC hail JKSC, JKFA

Srinagar, Aug 4: Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC, which was nominated for the I-League 2nd Division by Jammu Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) after emerging on top in Jammu Kashmir Professional League 2021-22, has appreciated role of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.

According to statement, a meeting was held at JKFA office in which threadbare discussion was held on the development of football across the Kashmir.

Hyderya Sports was represented by Chairman Feroz Hussain while JKFA was represented by President Zameer Ahmad Thakur and General Secretary Prof B A Shah.

Chairman Hyderya Sports FC Kashmir thanked Jammu Kashmir Football Association and Jammu Kashmir Sports Council for their unconditional support.

Meanwhile, he appealed LG Manoj Sinha to lend support for Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC at the national level as in addition to sports activities.