IAAS probationers meet Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 31: A group of probationers of Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) led by Principal Accountant General (Audit) Jammu & Kashmir, Sh. Pramod Kumar today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, the IAAS probationers discussed various issues related to J&K and were happy to see the enthusiastic environment of peace, progress in the UT during their study tour.

The visiting probationers shared with the Lt Governor about the learning gained by them during their visit to the UT.

The Lt Governor observed that the new initiatives and reforms made in various sectors including financial rules, Tourism Sector, Employment generation, Industry, Agriculture and Horticulture has led to the beginning of a new era of development in J&K.

The reforms in the Land laws and Government’ people-centric and development-oriented policies have given impetus to the progress of J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor also enquired about their training experience at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Shimla and invited them to be part of the development of J&K.