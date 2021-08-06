IAF Chief flies sortie in F-15 fighter jet in Israel

New Delhi, Aug 6: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a sortie in an F-15 fighter aircraft in Israel on Thursday apart from holding wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Maj Gen AmikamNorkin on further boosting bilateral military cooperation, officials said.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) reached Israel on Tuesday on a three-day visit from the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday described Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria's visit to Israel as an "important milestone" in cooperation between air forces of the two countries.

"The visit of the CAS to Israel marks an important milestone in the Indian Air Force and the Israeli Air Force's ties, with both sides reaffirming a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements and multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future," the IAF said.

It said the Chief of Air Staff flew a sortie in an F-15 fighter jet along with the commander of the Israeli Air Force.