IGP Kashmir reviews security at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, June 27: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Sunday took a review of security at Srinagar International Airport even as security at vital installations across Kashmir has been tightened following twin blasts at Air Force Station at Jammu in the early hours of Sunday.

“The security of all vital installations has been beefed up,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “Round-the-clock check at vital installations is in place across valley.”

Security at Awantipora old Airport has been tightened and more equipment installed to thwart any Jammu like incident, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the IGP took review of the security of the airport at a hurriedly called meeting. Official sources said the meeting was attended by senior officials of security agencies and airport authority.

They said the review meeting was held in backdrop of Jammu twin blast.

Those who attended the meeting included senior officials of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), NSG, Air Force, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Director Airport, besides DIG Central Kashmir Range and SSP Budgam.

They added that Kashmir police chief also asked the security agencies deployed at airport to strengthen security at entry gate.