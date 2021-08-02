Impact of climate Change on Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most sought after tourist destinations nationally as well as internationally. The J&K is endowed with beautiful tourist destinations for leisure, recreation, and also for religious tourism. There are beautiful peaks to the adventure lovers and this all is the mainstay of the economy.

Tourism sector contributes substantially to J&K’s economy and also provides livelihood opportunity to around 20% of the population. This sector has created jobs also offering people financial freedom and is proving a global economic powerhouse. In 2018, the industry generated 10.4 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product but climate change puts those numbers at risk as it also accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change emanating from transatlantic flights to souvenirs

At the core of it, climate is the basic and principal attraction for tourists from all over the world. Preference of locations during a particular period of time and the profitability of enterprise is largely determined by the climatic conditions and any regional manifestation of climate variability and extremes are likely to influence the popularity of any tourist destination.

So the projected climate variability and change can severely affect the tourism industry through increased infrastructure damage, additional emergency preparedness requirements, higher operational expenses and business interruptions.

Barring the vulnerability of the sector the tourism sector also contributes to climate change through GHG emissions from transportation and accommodation facilities for tourists. The critical challenge is therefore to develop a coherent policy strategy that separates the growth of tourism industry from enhanced GHG accumulation and contribute substantially towards poverty alleviation and livelihood improvement in view of mandatory requirement of the Paris agreement on climate change.

The tourism sector is highly vulnerable to climate change and at the same time contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG), one of the causes of global warming. Accelerating climate action in tourism is therefore of utmost importance for the resilience of the sector. Climate action is understood as the efforts to measure and reduce GHG emissions and strengthen adaptive capacity to climate induced impacts.

In fact Tourism and Travel sector, has no choice but to transform to survive and thrive in the face of climate change. Under the Paris Agreement, we are supposed to be working towards stabilizing global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century. Every piece of scientific evidence at our disposal tells us this is the minimum to avoid potential disaster.

My casual trip to Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace recently strengthened my resolve that our tourism sector needs to stand to the challenges of climate change and if this industry failS to adjust to this new world, they will fail to exist until and unless climate and environment is kept under the “top priority” action. The novel initiative of a Tourism Sustainability Action Plan which is meant to help the industry deliver on its climate ambition is a bold new initiative by the travel and tourism sector, supported by UN Climate Change. Change is the essence of success and you have to change with time and the tourism industry has to accept the challenge and go with the sustainability formula. If you don’t change your business, climate change will change it for you.