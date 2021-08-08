Impact of Scholarships and Fellowships:

Shah M A

Governments of few countries, like Saudi Arabia, support their young bright students through scholarships and motivate them to leave their home country and learn in educationally advanced countries. When the recipients of scholarships return to their home countries, they return with new knowledge, new experience and new ideas. Nonetheless, our country has number of such excellent schemes for scholarships/ fellowships and students are advised to take advantage from them. It is exclusively on merit and caliber.

There is a unique recognition and prestige associated with being awarded a scholarship or a fellowship. Your scholarship will be recorded on your academic transcripts and you can also add your scholarship award to your curriculum. The good thing about scholarships is that it removes financial barriers and help in empowering academic and career goals of bright students. It provides recipients more time to study smoothly and gain knowledge. The 21st century has brought new issues, new challenges and new subjects (Infectious diseases, Global climate change, technologies of biological intervention, intelligent automation, etc) and demand adequate and fast responses to problems that affect the well being of humanity. None other than the bright students of the country can address modern challenges and summons.

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) is being implemented to encourage underprivileged students for technical and post-graduate education after 12th class and scholarships are available at various professional institutions for medical, dental, veterinary, engineering, MBA, MCA and for other programmes. I know that thousands of students across J & K were benefited by this programme and have many good success stories, as revealed by a team of top official of AICTE during their visit to Kashmir. It is being coordinated very meticulously and introduced at gross root level. One such awareness convention was held in my Alma Matter at Govt. Higher Secondary School Handwara. UGC scholarship majorly focuses on providing financial aid for college and university level studies. Both meritorious and underprivileged students can avail these scholarships. A Special Support for Research and Innovation launched recently is indeed fruitful, which cover the professionals and non-professionals, including minorities and foreign nationals.