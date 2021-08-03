Implementation of JalJeevan Mission in J&K reviewed

Srinagar, Aug 3: A meeting was held Tuesday to review the pace of progress in implementation of the ‘JalJeevan Mission’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Additional Secretary JalJeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India (GoI), participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department and Mission Director, JalJeevan Mission along with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and concerned officers of the department were also present.

At the outset, the Additional Secretary JalJeevan Mission, GoI gave a detailed presentation on the district-wise progress of the mission and overall position in comparison to the national average.

It was informed that as per the JalJeevan Mission dashboard, since the inception of the mission, 4.64 crore households had been given functional household tap connections (FHTCs), constituting 24 percent of the total households in the country.

The mission has ensured inclusiveness by equitable distribution of new connections at village level.

In J&K, 4,47,882 (24.41 percent) households have been connected with FHTCs so far, with Srinagar and Ganderbal districts ensuring universal coverage.

However, it was mentioned that some districts like Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Budgam, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Kulgam, and Jammu were lagging behind and needed to expedite scheme implementation and coverage under JalJeevan Mission