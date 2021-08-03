Implementation of JalJeevan Mission in J&K reviewed

Srinagar, Aug 3: A meeting was held Tuesday to review the pace of progress in implementation of the ‘JalJeevan Mission’ in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Additional Secretary JalJeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India (GoI), participated in the meeting.
Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department and Mission Director, JalJeevan Mission along with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and concerned officers of the department were also present.
At the outset, the Additional Secretary JalJeevan Mission, GoI gave a detailed presentation on the district-wise progress of the mission and overall position in comparison to the national average.
It was informed that as per the JalJeevan Mission dashboard, since the inception of the mission, 4.64 crore households had been given functional household tap connections (FHTCs), constituting 24 percent of the total households in the country.
The mission has ensured inclusiveness by equitable distribution of new connections at village level.
In J&K, 4,47,882 (24.41 percent) households have been connected with FHTCs so far, with Srinagar and Ganderbal districts ensuring universal coverage.
However, it was mentioned that some districts like Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Budgam, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Kulgam, and Jammu were lagging behind and needed to expedite scheme implementation and coverage under JalJeevan Mission
J&K currently figures at rank 13 in the National Index. It was also mentioned that in J&K, 93.86 percent of schools and 92.25 percent of Anganwadicentres had been connected with functional tap connections.
The chief secretary directed the DCs to provide all schools, Anganwadicentres and hospitals with functional water connections before 15 August 2021.
The DCs were asked to float tenders for hiring Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs) to undertake dedicated IEC activities for awareness generation on various aspects of water conservation.
The department was asked to expedite tendering of various schemes across J&K for fast-track completion of the mission in J&K.
Additional Secretary, JJM, GoI said that the mission would introduce a sensor-based water management system to assess the quantity and quality of water being supplied under the mission on a real-time basis.
To ensure distribution of safe drinking water, the Jal Shakti department was advised to train five women per village to test the water quality on given parameters through mobile testing kits and upload test data on the national portal.
In case of any chemical or biological contamination of water supply, the department would undertake immediate treatment with suitable intervention to prevent its ill-effects on public health.
The department was asked to regularly test water quality at the source, especially before and after monsoon season and geo-tag all the sources and water connections.
To regularly monitor the quality standards of water being provided under the mission as per the ISO standards, the chief secretary asked the department to seek NABL accreditation for all district testing laboratories at the earliest.
The DCs were asked to install display boards carrying details of the water source, scheme, implementing agency and maintenance support in all villages.
The chief secretary assured the Director JalJeevan Mission, GoI that J&K would come up to the expectation of the central government and provide universal quality drinking water connections to all households by September 2022.