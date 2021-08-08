Imran Ansari chairs AJKSA meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 8: The All J&K Shia Association (AJKSA) Srinagar unit on Sunday held at Darul-Jawad (Qamarwari) under the leadership of its president Maulana Imran Reza Ansari and General Secretary Abid Hussain Ansari.

A spokesperson said that Imran Reza Ansari threw some light on the significance of Muharram and the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (as) and his kinsmen. He advised all the members to ensure stringent implementation of SOP’s in the Muharram Majlises and processions in Srinagar due to a possible spread of Delta B.1.617.2 variant, a SARS-CoV-2 mutation.