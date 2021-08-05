Srinagar, Aug 5: The Department of Wildlife Protection today organized a trekking event titled “In Nature’s lap, let us Trek” on trekking route from Brane to Zawoora, here.

Around 40 participants including scholars from NIT Srinagar, SKUAST Kashmir, NGOs, volunteers and tourism related organizations from Kashmir division took part in the event.

DrMohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, who flagged off the trekkers, said that the department is actively working on larger participation of people in understanding nature and environmental issues and trekking events can be an invaluable tool in this regard.

He said that the department wants to bring people closer to Environment, Forests and Wildlife, so that interdependence and co-existence can be understood and appreciated. He congratulated the department for their unique initiatives.

Suresh K Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden, while addressing the participants, said this is first of its kind initiative by the department which will be conducted on regular basis. He said that this is just the beginning of a process, wherein department will allow people to come face to face with the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature. He thanked the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, under whose leadership department has been re-energized to take such innovative initiatives and continue to involve people at various levels.

Participants enthusiastically completed the trekking and expressed desire to be the part of such initiatives often in future.

TanveerGulzar on behalf of participants thanked and congratulated the Department of Wildlife Protection.

Rashid YahyaNaqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, AltafHussain, Wildlife Warden Central division along with their staff attended the event.