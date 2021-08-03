India at Olympics: Heartbreak in semis but hockey medal dream still alive

Tokyo, Aug 3: It was a reality check of sorts but the dream is not over yet, not in hockey at least. That quite summed up India’s day 11 at the Olympic Games where there were disappointing results all across, the biggest one being the men’s hockey team’s 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals.

That defeat ruled out what would have been an emotional return to the finals for the eight-time gold-medallist after over four decades but what it could not end, was the dream of a medal.

Manpreet Singh’s men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, the two in action could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian record with a personal best of 21.49m, covered 19.99m in his only legitimate throw in the qualifiers.

Similar was the fate of javelin thrower Annu Rani. She achieved a personal best of 63.24m only this year but at the biggest stage, all she could pull off was a poor 54.04m. She too failed to make the final cut.

On the wrestling mat as well, debutant Sonam Malik (62kg), 19, crashed out following an opening round loss to Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, an Asian silver-medallist.

The crushing part, she lost the bout from a position of strength. Rani Rampal and Co have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation.

History also beckons woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), the lone Indian pugilist left in fray.

She faces reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey who is also the top seed in her draw.

In wrestling, medal hope Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) will starting their campaigns. In athletics, the biggest medal contender from the country, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will stake his claim along with Shivpal Singh.

Women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also tee off and look to better the medal-less performance of their male counterparts.