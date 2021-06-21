India cases lowest in 88 days

New Delhi, June 21: India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days.

The active cases now comprise 2.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 13,88,699 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,24,07,782.