India secures semifinal berth after 4 decades in Olympic men's hockey

Tokyo, Aug 1: With a brilliant performance from a young team that lived like a family during the pandemic and played as a single unit in Tokyo, India made it to the medal round of the Olympic Games men's hockey tournament after a gap of 41 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

It was Super Sunday for India as the team coached by Australia's Graham Reid rode on a scintillating performance by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to outwit Great Britain in the fourth and final quarterfinal, setting up a last-four clash with reigning World Cup winners Belgium. Australia take on Germany in the other semifinal.

Victory over Belgium will put India in the final for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics when they beat Spain to win their eighth and last gold medal in Olympics hockey.

A defeat against Belgium will keep them in the hunt for the bronze medal. It is the first time that India have reached the semifinal of Olympic hockey competition since 1972 when they won a bronze in Munich as there were no semifinals played in Moscow, with the top-two teams in the preliminary league making it to the gold-medal match while the team that finished third and fourth contested for bronze.