India takes over UNSC presidency with pledge to work for humanity, focus on terror

United Nations, Aug 1: India took over the presidency of the Security Council on Sunday with a pledge to work for entire humanity while bringing a focus to the challenges of terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on India's presidency, said: "We must think of the entire humanity and not only of those who are on our side of the border. Humanity, as a whole, must be at the centre of our thinking and action."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that, at the Council: "India will keep the international spotlight firmly focused on the task of combatting terrorism, the pandemic and climate change, which are global challenges that transcend national boundaries."

India's Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti will preside over the Council this month in a chamber where the iconic painting of a rising Phoenix, symbolising the UN's endeavour to bring the world out of the chaos of war, looms over the horseshoe table for the 15 national representatives.

India took over the presidency of the Council, which rotates alphabetically every month, from France and will hand off to Ireland next month. Tirumurti said that India will be organising three high-level signature meetings focusing on its priority areas -- maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

Modi is expected to preside virtually over one of the high-level meetings on August 9 -- the first Indian Prime Minister to take the chair -- according to Syed Akbaruddin, a former Permanent Representative of India.

The high-level meetings are organised by the country presiding over the Council each month to highlight the issues most important to it.

"India will also be organising a solemn event in the memory of peacekeepers," Tirumurti said.

The UN peacekeeping operations, for which India has been historically the biggest contributor, have claimed the lives of 174 Indian peacekeepers.

In addition, Tirumurti said the Council's agenda will include current global hotspots Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East and it is expected to adopt resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and the UN interim force in Lebanon.

"I'm confident that India's presidency will contribute to strengthen international peace and security further," he said.

The first meeting of the Council with India wielding the gavel will take place on Monday with a closed session at 11.30 a.m. New York time (9 p.m. IST) to hash out the month's agenda. It will be followed by the presentation of Secretary General Antonio Guterres's report on Sudan and South Sudan in a open meeting.

Tirumurti is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12.30 p.m. local time (10 p.m. in India) on the Council's programme for the month. The news conference, like all the open meetings of the Council, will be videocast on the internet by the UN (at media.un.org/en/webtv/).

As president, India will have the tough task of dealing with the acrimonious divide between veto-wielding Russia and China on one side, and the US, along with its allies, on the other.

Their intransigent postures have led to impasse on important issues like Syria, which is coming up again this month.