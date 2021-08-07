Indo-Pak bonhomie: Army sends back cattle across LoC

Uri, Aug 7: To strengthen the ceasefire agreement, the Army Saturday sent back a cow and an ox belonging to Bijildar village across the Line of Control (LoC) from Chakoti-Uri crossing point.

An Army spokesman said that by sending the cattle back, the Army had shown its commitment to peace and harmony along the LoC through its continued efforts and display of humanitarian values.

These animals apparently had crossed over inadvertently in May from Bijildar village from across LoC to Jabri village in Karnah tehsil.

The Army spokesman said that the Indian proactive approach and commitment culminated into successful repatriation which portrays the humanitarian values of the nation.

The repatriation event was organised in presence of the officials of civil administration of Karnah and Uri tehsils.

The doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department, Karnah and Kupwara were also present on the occasion.

The Army spokesman said that the people of Bijildar village across the LoC were appreciative of the humanitarian gesture by the Indian side to return their animals.

In reciprocation, Pakistan also returned back a pony which had crossed across LoC on their side.

The Army spokesman said that during the past five months, the Army has made deliberate attempts to uphold the ceasefire agreement displaying total commitment.

He said that the people of villages close to the LoC have expressed their gratitude on a number of occasions towards the Army for the continued peace along LoC.

“These small acts of kindness indicate the commitment and trust a nation places in keeping the peace and harmony. People are hopeful of the continued ceasefire Agreement between the two neighbouring countries,” the Army spokesman said.