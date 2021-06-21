Infiltration curbed this year, ceasefire had a positive impact: DGP

Srinagar, June 21: Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, on Monday said that infiltration has been curbed and the LoC ceasefire had a very positive impact. He said non local militants are present in Kashmir but are keeping low.

“The infiltration has been strictly kept under check this year,” DGP told a news conference here. “The understanding on the high-level on the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan armies in February this year has had a positive impact and we welcome that.”

But, he said, “It would be wrong to claim that there are no foreign militants. They are here in good numbers and our operations will target them in the coming days.” DGP Singh said that this year only two foreign militants have been killed in Kashmir in two encounters and both were killed in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district including the one on Monday.

On whether there is any militant active in Srinagar, he said there was no big presence of militants in the city. “We have a couple of people who are moving around in the outskirts of the city and also go to the neighbouring districts. “Police are watchful and we have been tracking their movements. It is a fact that one or two incidents in Srinagar city have taken place,” he said. “That is possible in the kind of scenario that we have in big cities where a lot of movement takes place. We can’t filter every movement 100 per cent, but I assure you that in the near future, we will launch some more good operations in Srinagar city,” he added.