Inone launches handset brand Benco in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 27: Inone Smart Technology Ltd has launched its handset brand Benco in Kashmir.

In a statement, Mohammad Khalil, Manager Kashmir of Inone Smart Technology Ltd said Benco is a mobile brand owned by INONE Technology, provides reliable, interesting products and fun user experience for young consumers.

"We have launched the products in all leading mobile outlets in Kashmir," Khalid said.

Founded in 2009, he said INONE Technology is an innovative enterprise which integrates emerging retail, smart products and mobile phones business, dedicated to bringing an easy and high-quality life to global customers.