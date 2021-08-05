Inordinate delay in desilting of drains irks Srinagarities

Srinagar, Aug 5: Failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to undertake desilting of drains is taking heavy toll on people of the summer capital.

After few hours of rains, drains overflow in various city areas including Hari Singh High Street, Residency Road, Munwarabad, KhayamChowk.

“Authorities must wake up and initiate process for desilting drains,” said a group of shopkeeper at Residency Road. They added that existing drain is full of silt, choking flow of water.

Residents of HMT said as the drains aren’t desilted and cleaned for years, it has solidified over the years and blocked the drains.

“Several appeals to SMC went unheard. SMC workers come and fix the matter temporarily by cleaning the drains. The drainage lines are very old and need cleaning,” they added.

Residents of ZiaratBatamalooMohallaDiwarwani said drains in the area have not been desilted for last 3o years. In Downtown Srinagar, the drains at few places were manually cleaned. But as per experts, manual work for cleaning silt would be an ineffective measure to fix the problem.

“There is a process for effective desiltation of drainage system. That has to be followed to ensure water logging doesn’t occur again,” said an expert. “This technical process is particularly important when we want to avoid inundation of our city markets and residential areas. Keeping drains clean and desilted are important to avoid water logging,” he said.

Muhammad Ahsan-ul-Haq SMC SE drainage admitted that drains have not been desilted. “It needs a huge amount. Just few crores rupees are not enough to desilt the entire drainage system of Srinagar city,” he said while replying to a query.

However, he added that small desilting processes are taken up in affected areas as of now.