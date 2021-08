Sopore, Aug 6: The Under-19 Inter-school district level football tournament organised by District Youth Services and Sports Baramulla commenced today at GDC Sports Ground.

In the event 468 players belonging to 36 teams are participating . Additional Development Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla, Mohammad Ahsan attended the event.

The inaugural day exhibition match was played between BHSS Sopore and BHSS Baramulla and second match was played between HSS Boniyar and HSS Chandiloora.