International Yoga Day celebrated at Aryans

Jammu, June 22: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura near Chandigarh celebrated International Yoga Day on Monday.

Yoga Instructor of the Art of Living, Girish Munjal, and Yoga Therapist Vidya Sagar interacted with the faculty members and students of Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, BEd and Agriculture.

Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.

Munjal while interacting with students said that Yoga was an ancient practice originated 5000 years ago in India.

He said Yoga was a way to interconnect the mind, body and soul.

"It plays a crucial role in promoting health by improving physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health to fight stress, depression and anxiety," Munjal said.

During the workshop, various Yoga Asanas including Padmasanas, Halaasana, Sukhasan, Naukasana, Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana were taught to the students which could keep their inner strength strong to fight against this health crisis in this stressful pandemic situation.