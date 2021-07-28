Internships: Perfect resume booster

APARNA BHAT
Employers in today’s era emphasise on the resumes which encapsulate the relevant work history of the employment seeker and internship plays an important role in it. Practical work experience plays a crucial role before entering the job market. The biggest issue these days for young adults is to find relevant internship opportunities which provide them with this learning experience and this one internship could make a difference in winning a job opportunity. These days not only businesses are competing against each other but people are also competing against each other so as to land a coveted position in a company. So working as an intern is undoubtedly the most advantageous plan of action.
Through internships, a student can see their strong points and figure out the areas they want to work on and which simply are not for them. Taking out the time to search and then apply for an internship can make students realize the possible positions that are out there and understand how ever-changing the world of work is. An internship sanctions an individual to gain first-hand exposure of working in the real world, Whatever theoretical knowledge a student gains from their respective college he/she can apply that learning in the practical world. This experience teaches young professionals about specific industries and companies for which they aspire to work.
Also as long as a young adult moves ahead with his/her carrier, the network plays a vital role. Getting acquainted with various professionals from different backgrounds and building relationships with them is a great way to build a base. Internships act as a transition from a classroom to a professional environment as it gives children a first look into what a real-life working experience is. This provides children the opportunity to become experienced with the different working environments and find out what suits them the best.
In India, the challenge these days is that the colleges do not have a structured program and not only this many of them leave it to the student to secure an internship because of which students have a hard time finding internship opportunities and thereby leading to difficulties in finding jobs. Today, In a dynamic business environment, learning agility is becoming increasingly important which makes it important for an individual to keep up with the constantly updated on the latest developments in the field including global best practices. This internship is not only a factor that determines the employment perspectives for the children in the future but also it is a critical factor.
So, the importance of securing an internship should be well known because it helps an individual know their goals and helps them find the best way to achieve them. Also being an intern gives more opportunities to build connections with company professionals that can be beneficial in the future. Thus the importance of securing an internship should be well understood as in an economy where a person cannot afford to lose a job, not being able to adapt quickly can be devastating.