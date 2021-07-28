Internships: Perfect resume booster

APARNA BHAT

Employers in today’s era emphasise on the resumes which encapsulate the relevant work history of the employment seeker and internship plays an important role in it. Practical work experience plays a crucial role before entering the job market. The biggest issue these days for young adults is to find relevant internship opportunities which provide them with this learning experience and this one internship could make a difference in winning a job opportunity. These days not only businesses are competing against each other but people are also competing against each other so as to land a coveted position in a company. So working as an intern is undoubtedly the most advantageous plan of action.

Through internships, a student can see their strong points and figure out the areas they want to work on and which simply are not for them. Taking out the time to search and then apply for an internship can make students realize the possible positions that are out there and understand how ever-changing the world of work is. An internship sanctions an individual to gain first-hand exposure of working in the real world, Whatever theoretical knowledge a student gains from their respective college he/she can apply that learning in the practical world. This experience teaches young professionals about specific industries and companies for which they aspire to work.

Also as long as a young adult moves ahead with his/her carrier, the network plays a vital role. Getting acquainted with various professionals from different backgrounds and building relationships with them is a great way to build a base. Internships act as a transition from a classroom to a professional environment as it gives children a first look into what a real-life working experience is. This provides children the opportunity to become experienced with the different working environments and find out what suits them the best.