Is anybody Listening?

Repair roads in Bagh-I-Usman Colony

We, the inhabitants of Bagh I Usman colony near R. P. School, GulabBagh Srinagar, had time and again approached the concerned departments for repairing of roads of our colony, which are in dilapidated conditions. However, no action has been taken yet. We had also approached the concerned authorities through the government program "My Town My Pride," but nothing has been done in this regard. We once again request the R&B department to look into the matter and repair the roads in our colony without further delay.

Inhabitants

Install Jio towers in Diver, Lolab

We, the students from Diver, Lolab, Kupwara, are facing a lot of problems in our online education because of poor network connection.

We have an Airtel tower near the bus stand Lolab, but it is out of range. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and install Jio towers as there are many Jio users in the area.

Rahie Abid

Residents of Block Kanjiullar demand J&K Bank branch, ATM

Residents of Block Kanjiullar, district Shopian, demand setting up of a J&K Bank branch and ATM in the area.

The residents, through Auqaf Committee Kanjiullar, have made an appeal to the Lt Governor and J&K Bank chairman that about ten villages with a population of about 17,000 need a banking facility. They said the area is about 15 km away from the district headquarters and have to walk by foot to the nearest available J&K Bank branch as the two areas are not connected by transport. "Kanjiullar is a CD Block, Niyabat office, Higher Secondary School, High School and some other govt institutions. But unfortunately, the area does not have any bank branch, due to which people are suffering from immense hardships. We had approached higher authorities many times, but no action was taken," said a resident.

The residents request the LG and chairman J&K Bank to sanction a branch and ATM facility for the people of Kanjiullar.

Inam Ul Haq

Khag residents demand macadamization of roads, compensation for road widening

At least 70,000 people suffer as Khag-Aripathan road in Budgam district is in shambles. The road is a vital link to villages including Hazarpora, Kandama, Gumboora, Nasarpora, Lookipora, Suresh, Poshkar. However, it has developed huge potholes and has become unbearable for people to travel on this road. The construction of the road was started in 2016 under a centrally sponsored scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore.

Now macadamization was started on June 16. However, locals complain about inferior quality material being used. The locals recently complained to the concerned authorities that the contractor was using inferior quality material. The contractor then assured the locals that there would not be any compromise in the quality of the material. However, on Thursday evening, the contractor took away the machinery from the site. Following this, people took to the streets and protested and with the intervention of the police, the machinery was brought back. On 26 June, work was again started with the assurance by officials of R&B Division Budgam&Khag that quality material will be used. Later, DC Budgam, along with Executive Engineer R&B Budgam, visited Khag to inspect the ongoing macadamization of Khag-Aripathan road. People are demanding proper testing of the material being used in the macadamization by concerned officials and demand that the whole 11 Km Khag-Aripathan road be macadamized. Locals say that the government has decided to macadamize only 6 kilometres, 4 Km from Khag to Suresh and 2 Km from Aripathan to Gumrooa. They have appealed to Chief Engineer R&B for complete macadamization of the road from Khag to Aripathan with proper drainage by laying iron pipes on the road so that this macadamized road will not get damaged during the rainy and winter season.

As per the project report, the road was to be widened 40 feet. But in some places, it is only 15 feet as the government has failed to provide proper compensation to people whose land, houses, shops and other structures come under this road.

Recently, the government released compensation in favour of landowners of the Khag area only, while compensation for the people of Naserpora, Suresh and Palpora has not been released yet. The residents of these areas once again request the concerned to take appropriate steps in this matter.

Residents of Tehsil Khag through Mushtaq Ahmad Malik

Residents demand replacement of old electric pole in Shah Faisalabad, Batamaloo

We, the residents of Old Khadi Mill, Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that an old electric pole in front of the entrance of a mosque in our locality has become a concern for us as it is completely damaged from the lower portion and can fall anytime, causing human casualties. We request the PDD authorities to redress our grievance as soon as possible to avoid any loss of human lives.

Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Resident

Baghinand Singh, Chattabal residents demand repair of road, drain

We, the inhabitants of Baghinand Singh, Chattabal, Srinagar, would like to draw the kind attention of the Municipal Commissioner towards the dilapidated road and drain of our lane. The people face difficulties throughout the year more so during rainy days as there is no outlet for water. Reportedly the drain was sanctioned, but no work started as yet. We request the authorities to come to our rescue and sort out the remedy till the lane and drain are properly undertaken for construction.

F.A. Sofi Resident