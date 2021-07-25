Is Anybody Listening ?

Redress the grievance of Jal Jeevan Mission employees

Recently, we, the JJM employees, had informed concerned higher authorities through written submission and print media regarding the release of their pending salary and issuance of yearly service continuation on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. However, the concerned higher authorities did not consider our demands. We were left to suffer. It is pertinent to mention here that the Jalshakti department is constantly pressurising us for uploading clear water testing parameters, in order to please higher authorities that the department is executing JJM guidelines properly and people are being provided potable water, which is contradictory to actual results of tested parameters, as most of the drinking especially in Kashmir division is contaminated. We are forced to do this because otherwise our performance for the yearly continuation of our services and attendance would be stopped. As per the NRDWP guidelines, a chemist is responsible for water testing, but in our case, he is used to present the results always in favour of the department. We once again appeal to the LG and Chief Secretary, J&K, to intervene why our salaries were not released prior to Eid-ul-Azha despite the availability of funds. We also request the administration to initiate immediate regularisation of water testing laboratory employees so as to mitigate our sufferings.

All JJM Employees, J&K

Macadamize road in Kulgam villages

We, the people of Yaripora, Bugam, and the adjacent village of district Kulgam are facing extreme hardships due to the pathetic conditions of our roads. Our roads have deep potholes and are not safe for driving or even walking. We had requested the concerned authorities several times, but no action has been taken yet. We once again appeal to the R&B department to macadamize these roads so that the residents do not suffer any further inconvenience.

Wani Luqman

Repair road in Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo

We, the residents of Dhobi Mohalla, Batamaloo, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to electric poles erected in the middle of the road. A drain was constructed at the tail end about a year ago, which had caused significant damage to the road. We request the concerned authorities repair the road and remove the electric poles as soon as possible.

Fayaz Ahmed Khan,

Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo

"No e-Tendering"

We, the piece workers of Rural Development Department, request the administration to reconsider the decision of e-Tendering under 3 lakhs. The said decision affects the livelihood of people connected with this process as most of them are illiterate and do not use the internet.

Owais Ahmad Mir

ATMs out of Rs 100 denomination

The majority of ATMs are out of Rs 100 denomination which is causing immense inconvenience to the people. Each ATM has four cassettes. Most operators currently mark two slots for Rs 500 notes; one slot for Rs 200 and another for Rs 100 are usually empty. So the bank authorities are requested to load ATMs with Rs 100 denomination so that the labour class do not suffer.

Abrar Hyder

R/O Hamdaniya colony, Bemina

Sheikhpora residents demand action against footpath encroachments

The road from Humhama Chowk to Budgam has been encroached by some shopkeepers, blocking the footpaths. This forces the pedestrians to walk on the roads causing accidents. We now request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.

Inhabitants of Sheikhpora