Is anybody Listening ?

Repair road in Gulshan Colony, AllochiBagh

We, the inhabitants of Gulshan Colony, AllochiBagh near Minto Circle School, Srinagar, demand repair of the road up to Khadi Mill gate, which is in a dilapidated condition. The half a kilometre road, which connects the AllochiBagh with Batamaloo, is full of potholes, thereby giving us a tough time. A few minutes of rainfall makes the condition of the road worse. Many people from our locality had approached the R&B Department to look into the matter but so far nothing has been done.

We request the concerned department to repair the road without further delay.

Residents

Address the grievance of 2018 batch of GMC, Srinagar

We, the students of the 2018 batch of GMC Srinagar, want to state that our 2nd professional university exams conducted by the University of Kashmir are being unnecessarily deferred. We had joined our 2nd year in November 2019 and have already completed the required time (1.5 years) by now. Also, the prerequisites i.e., the examination forms and fees, have been completed.

Meanwhile, the other medical colleges in our UT are already conducting the exams. The reluctance shown by the University authorities is taking a huge toll on our mental health. We are not able to study owing to the uncertainty of exams. The threat of 3rd wave of COVID-19 is adding to our woes.

We appeal to the Kashmir University authorities to issue our 2nd professional date sheet as soon as possible and conduct the examination immediately without any further delay. This would save our precious one year and reduce our mental stress.

Students

Residents of Shah Mohalla, Nawabazar await ration

The inhabitants of Shah Mohalla, Nawabazar, who are registered consumers with FCS & CA, were provided ration on Eid-ul-Azha despite instructions from district administration to provide ration before Eid. The Residents had contacted the concerned storekeeper many times before and after Eid-ul-Azha but the concerned storekeeper did not visit the ration store due to which poor population has been derived from the benefits of the Government. Pertinent to mention that the FCS & CA department had dispatched the ration supply for July well in advance and at present 90 ration bags are stored at the ration store. The residents now seek the intervention of DC Srinagar in the matter at the earliest.

Raouf Ahmad

Kupwara residents demand Jiofibre cables

We, the residents of district Kupwara, request concerned authorities to install Jiofibre cables in the district as it has already been installed in every district headquarter. The congestion and overload of mobile internet have taken a heavy toll on data speed causing inconvenience to students and the business community.

AarifWani

Ensure polythene ban in Srinagar

The steps taken by the SMC to implement polythene bags are appreciable; however, people need to cooperate with the authorities in order to realise a complete ban on polythene. In addition to this, the government should ensure that shopkeepers and street vendors do not get these bags from outside the valley. Instead, the use of paper bags should be encouraged. This will also help the local population, especially women, making them.

Dr Arif Maghribi Khan, A concerned citizen

Sonwar residents demand relocation of mobile toilet

Amovable toilet has been installed in front of our residence at SonwarBagh, BB Cantt near Four Point hotel. It is leaking and stinking and as such is a health hazard for all the residents of this area. We request the SMC to relocate the mobile toilet to some other location.

PremPawa

Repair road at Nara- Batpora, Hazratbal, Srinagar

We, the residents of Nara-Batapora, Haz-ratbal, Srinagar, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road has not been macadamized. We face a lot of inconvenience during rainy days as there are large potholes. We request the concerned authorities to macadamize the road as soon as possible.

Junaid Ahmad, Resident

Shift dumping site from ChinarChowk, Rawalpora

We, the residents of ChinarChowk, Rawalpora, near Sanat Nagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the dumping of garbage on the road. There is a large dustbin but that does not suffice such large amounts of garbage. It is hazardous even for the animals who ingest polythene bags thrown here. We now appeal to the SMC to look into the matter and initiate cleaning of the area and shift the dumping site to some other location.

Residents

Acute shortage of drinking water in Rose Avenue, Peerbagh

We, the residents of Rose Avenue, Opposite Police Headquarters, IG Road, Peerbagh, Srinagar, are facing an acute shortage of drinking water for the past several months and the problem has distressingly

aggravated of late. For the last 15 days, we have not got a single drop of potable water in our taps making our lives miserable.

The drinking water is especially chronically scarce from House No: 25 to

32 in Lane No: 2 as the PHE Department is supplying potable water to these 8 households from a single 0.75-inch GI Pipe supply line, with ½ inch sub-connections (Picture Enclosed).

Despite repeated pleas to the PHE Department including Secretary to the Govt, Jal Shakti Department and Chief Engineer PHE Department Kashmir and others concerned, no action is being taken to redress the long-pending grievance of the residents so that they get assured supply of potable water.

We are told that some of the houses in the area have on their own and in connivance with PHE Department field officials taken multiple water

connections from this single GI pipe putting the other to acute distress on account of water scarcity.

In light of the above facts, your kind intervention is solicited to get our grievance highlighted so that the PHE Department authorities take note of the same and we get assured drinking water supply in our houses as we have exhausted all other options of getting our grievance redressed.

Residents of Rose Avenue, Opposite Police Headquarters, IG Road, Peerbagh, Srinagar

“Remove electric transmission line from Kaw Mohalla, Lolab”

We, the residents of Kaw Mohalla, Vawoora, Lolab, Kupwara, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that an 11 thousand volt electric transmission line passes through our residence. It is extremely dangerous especially for the people in the area especially children and the elderly as it can prove to be fatal if it falls on the ground. We appeal to the authorities to kindly look into the matter and take immediate steps in this regard.

Akhter Ali Lone, Mohd. Rafi Lone and Ab. Quyoon Lone