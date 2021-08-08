Is Anybody Listening ?

Macadamize roads in Laigaridoori, Iddgah

We, the inhabitant of Laigaridoori, Iddgah, Srinagar, would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities that we have been waiting for the past two years for the macadamization of roads in our area. At night time, tippers loaded with construction materials are allowed to drive on these roads, causing damage to them. We now request the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer to kindly intervene and macadamize our road on a priority basis.

Residents

“Replace the word ‘outskirts’ with ‘New City”

This is to bring to the notice of the Honorable LG administration that the smart city programme initiated by the Government of J&K is worth praising and the efforts to make the city clean and beautiful are noticeable. In regard to this, the residents of the Hawal, Buchpora, Mala Bagh, Naseem Bagh Elahi Bagh, Lal Bazar, Habak, Saderbal, Nowshera, Soura, Gulab Bagh and Hazratbal have given representation about the naming of this part of the city like uptown, civil lines and downtown. This vast area is always named as “outskirt” which does not define any kind of value. The common masses have proposed the name of this part of the city as the “New City” area of Srinagar. The residents of these mentioned areas appeal to authorities to think on the suggestion which can make the city more identifiable in various programmes and the smart city initiative can get more stature. We hope the administration will look into the matter.

President, Civil Society

Students of mathematics department, KU demand online examination

We, the students of the Mathematics Department of the University of Kashmir, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that our department is going to conduct our end term examinations from the 16th of August, that too in offline mode, which is in violation of UGC guidelines. Earlier they had conducted our 3rd-semester examination in February 2021, that too in offline mode, without following proper SOP's. As a result of that many students had tested positive for Covid-19. Even after that, the department continued with on-campus examinations whereas the 3rd-semester examination of all other departments was conducted in online mode. Furthermore, our online classes were not held regularly and our syllabus is still incomplete. We had approached the university authorities; however, they are telling us that they are not bound to follow the UGC guidelines or what other departments are doing.

We now appeal to the administration to take notice of the situation and conduct exams in online mode, keeping in view the mental health of students.

Students of Mathematics Department

Kupwara residents demand Jio fibre cables

We, the residents of district Kupwara, request concerned authorities to install Jio fibre cables in the district as it has already been installed in every district headquarter. The congestion and overload of mobile internet have taken a heavy toll on data speed causing inconvenience to students and the business community.

Aarif Wani

Address the grievance of JJM employees

We, the water testing laboratory staff employees of J&K, are working under "Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme for last more than nine years. We were recruited through the proper procedure by a competent authority, as per guidelines of NRDWP/JJM. We had been imparted skill training prior to joining the department. Most of the candidates among us are more qualified than the requisite qualification. Each lab is conducting 3000 physio-chemical and microbiological tests of drinking water, and communicating the same to the Ministry of Drinking Water, GOV online. Thus water testing lab staff is working hard in order to monitor the water quality, for the welfare of common masses. The water testing lab staff has no stone left unturned in implementing the JJM guidelines in letter and spirit, which includes, uploading of online water tested parameters, imparting field test kit training to panchayats and common masses, awareness programmes to common masses, conducting water testing of all private tubewells, springs and all groundwater sources. The process of NABL accreditation of 80% labs is under process, which is also envisaged in JJM guidelines. The concerned Jalshakti deptt officers are frequently coercing lab staff to implement JJM guidelines strictly. Pertinent to mention here that JJM guidelines are suggestive in nature, as mentioned on each and every page. Thus the lab staff are following the orders of higher-ups in letter and spirit.

In addition to this, the honorarium of lab staff is also envisaged in JJM guidelines but it has never been followed.

Whenever we demand the honorarium as per the guidelines, we are threatened that the outsourced staff shall be deputed against our posts. We are being forced to work on meagre wages. This is a clear violation of Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. We now make a fervent appeal to the Honourable LG to look into the matter and release our honorarium as per the JJM guidelines and initiate the process of regularisation of our services.

If our demands are not fulfilled, we will be forced to come out on roads and go on indefinite strike.

Employees

Macadamize road in Maloora, Usmanabad

We, the residents of Maloora, Usmanabad, had time and again approached the concerned department for repair and macadamization of the road of our colony. This road has been a source of major inconvenience for everyone in the area. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.

Residents of Maloora, Usmanabad , through

Mahiya Farooq, Student of class 6th

“Expedite the issuances of EWS certificates in Bandipora”

We, the EWS category aspirants of Bandipora, have been visiting the Tehsil Office Bandipora for countersigning of our EWS certificates after the completion of all other formalities. However, our certificates have not been signed yet. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to us because we cannot submit JKSSB and PSC forms without this certification. It is also pertinent to mention here that despite fulfilling all the requisite parameters laid by competent authority for EWS category certificates and sport verification by Naibtehasildars, Gardawars, Pathwaris of our concerned area, our documents are still being rejected. We now request the administration to look into the matter and direct the Tehsildar Bandipora to expedite the issuance of the EWS certificate without any further delay.

EWS aspirants

Parking issue in Bagh-I-Nand Singh, Chattabal

We, the residents of Bagh I Nand Singh, Chattabal, near Jamia mosque, are facing tremendous hardships due to vehicles parked outside the mosque. These vehicles on roadsides cause disturbance to the community and are a major source of inconvenience and can also damage the surrounding environment.

Pertinent to mention here that this road is the shortcut to SMHS hospital. Thus, traffic jams on this road can be dangerous. We urge the traffic police department and other higher authorities to take immediate action in this regard.

Residents

Electric transmission lines in contact with metallic pole in Zakura

We, the residents of Bismillah Colony, Zakura, Srinagar, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that power transmission lines in the area are in contact with a metallic BSNL telephone pole, posing threat to lives. Moreover, some power transmission cables are tied over dry/dead branches of trees. It is extremely dangerous for pedestrians. We request the administration to look into the matter and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Residents of Bismillah Colony Zakura, Srinagar

SKUAST-K UG students demand online exams

We, the UG students of SKUAST-K, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that our university is conducting our exams through offline mode. By doing so, they are violating the UGC guidelines. We had approached the Vice-Chancellor many times, but we have not received any response yet. Moreover, at present, both SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J have the same Vice-Chancellor but SKUAST-J is conducting the examinations in online mode while SKUAST -K is conducting on campus. We have already lost precious time as the university last year conducted the exams four months late. We appeal to the administration to take immediate action in this matter so that our problems are mitigated.

Students

Non-availability of courier services in Lolab

We, the residents of Lolab, Kupwara, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the non-availability of e-commerce, courier services. This has a significant impact on the business sector in the area. We appeal to the higher authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Residents