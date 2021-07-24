Itoo complimented for his work on Aspirational district as DC Baramulla

Srinagar, July 24: The Ministry of personnel public grievance and pensions, department of administrative reforms and public grievances New Delhi has appreciated the work of former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla G N Itoo for his outstanding work under the aspirational district program.

In a letter to G N Itoo who is now Director Tourism Kashmir, the additional secretary Ministry of personnel public grievance and pensions, department of administrative reforms and public grievances, V. Srinivas has acknowledged the good work done by the Itoo during his tenure as DC Baramulla.

As per the letter, a two-day regional conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices" was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in association with the Government of J&K at Srinagar on July 01 and 02 in a semi-virtual mode.

The Regional Conference was attended by 750 officers including 250 officials who attended the conference physically.

Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and PMO DrJitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha attended the inaugural session as well.

“You were invited to make a presentation of your outstanding work on 'Aspirational District - Baramulla' in the conference. Your presentation has been well appreciated for both the quality of content and delivery,” the letter reads.

“I would like to congratulate you for your contribution in making the Regional Conference a grand success,” it reads.