IUST organizes Awareness Programme at Pakharpora village

Awantipora, Aug 2: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today said that ‘pursuant to the directives of Ministry of Education, GoI and as per National Educational Policy 2020 guidelines, Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology-Chrar-e-Sharief, a constituent college of IUST organized an awareness programme at Nagbal, Pakharpora Village on Friday.’

According to a statement issued here, the main aim of the programme was to sensitize the people about basic health issues, hygiene and garbage disposal, using toilet and handwashing under the theme ‘Basic Health & Hygiene’.

“The programme was initiated by Principal of the said college Prof. (Dr) MehmoodaRegu during which faculty members of the college guided & trained the student of the said college and local villagers. Prof.Regu elaborated the main aim, objectives and the benefits to the villagers under the programme. ,” the statement reads.