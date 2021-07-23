JAKEDA organises awareness programme on PM-KUSUM

Kulgam, July 23: To sensitize the farmers about Pradhan Mantri Urja Suraksha evam Uthan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) in collaboration with Department of Science & Technology today organised an awareness cum publicity programme at mini-secreterait here.

PM-KUSUM is a scheme specially designed and meant for the upliftment of farmers in the country.

The programme was held under the supervision of District Development Chairperson, Kulgam, M Afzal Parrey, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

The District Development Council member, M Abbas Rather, CPO, Zahid Sajad, DHO, Dr.Iqbal, CAO, Farooq Ahmad field staff of Agriculture and Horticulture Department participated in the programme.

On the occasion, Dy-CEO, JAKEDA, Muzaffar Ahmad Malik presented the details of the scheme and apprised the participants about the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Urja Suraksha evam Uthan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM).

He added that under this scheme, Subsidized Solar Powered Agriculture Pumps in the capacity range of 2 HP to 10 HP shall be provided to the benificieries who will apply for it.