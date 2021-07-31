JAKLI organises cultural event in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre commemorating ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ organised a cultural event “Junoon - e - Hunar” to promote the talent of school children and local youth of the Kashmir region.

According to a statement issued here, around 100 students from various schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag and Sharifabad districts participated in the event. “It was a one day event wherein enthusiastic and talented youth were encouraged. Many participants mesmerized the audience with their cultural dance, folk music and solo performances,” it said.

“The adoring and overwhelming response by the local population including the youth, spread melody and harmony in the valley. JAK LI Regimental Centre Military Band also presented a short musical symphony for all the kids with full of melodies and patriotic flavor tunes. Chinar Band and a local Band also mesmerised every one with their songs. On completion of the spellbinding event, Usha Pandey, Zonal President AWWA, Chinar Corps felicitated all the children and the local band and motivated the young minds with her inspirational speech. All laid down corona protocols were followed during the conduct of the event,” the statement reads.