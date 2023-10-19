Government throttling democracy: Lal Singh

While speaking to media at Kathua, Singh alleged that these (ED raids) were a tactic (by the government of the day) to harass people and throttle democracy. “We never did so even when we were in power. Those misusing power cannot focus on development,” he said. With regard to ED raids on his residential and other premises, Singh said that he fully cooperated with the officials. “They searched for 13 hours. Earlier, CBI searches were conducted. This time, they sent ED. They were following the orders of the government. We did not interfere with their work,” he said.

Later, while addressing his supporters, he asked them to join him for deliberations to chalk out a strategy on the coming Sunday (October 22) to launch an agitation against the BJP government, which, he alleged, “failed to deliver to the promises made to the people despite getting their votes and overwhelming support, in two consecutive elections.”

“None should be under any misconception, we will launch an agitation to seek justice,” he said.