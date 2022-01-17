Gujjar Nagar, adjoining areas remain underdeveloped

The residents of Gujjar Nagar and its adjoining areas falling in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) have complained of snail’s pace of developmental activities and poor condition of lanes and drains in residential colonies of the old city.

Explaining his inability to do anything as per the demands of the people, Corporator Ward No 6, Mohiuddin Choudhary alleged that he had not received funds that were being projected by the corporation.