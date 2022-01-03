‘Intruder' shot dead by BSF along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday claimed to have killed a Pakistani "intruder" in Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the BSF troops manning the border outpost Balley Chak opposite to BP No 978 noticed a "suspicious activity in the forward area".
“The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop compelling them to open fire,” the official said adding the intruder was killed on the spot.
Soon after the incident, searches were launched in the area and patrolling intensified on the International Border, added the official.