Mounting COVID-19 cases affect business of Raghunath Bazaar traders

Counting COVID-19 positive cases in the Jammu district has worried the business community, especially in the old city’s Raghunath Bazaar which often remains crowded with customers from across J&K and tourists.
“The traders expected the return of people from Kashmir with the onset of winter but we did not witness any such rush,” said Surinder Mahajan, former president of Raghunath Bazaar Association. “We fear if the COVID-19 situation worsens further, our businesses will be adversely affected.”
He said that the Darbar Move employees had also come in lesser numbers in comparison to the past.
Baldev Khullar, another prominent businessman from Raghunath Bazaar, said, “The number of tourists has further declined following the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede and COVID-19.”
“The recent suspension of the Suchetgarh ceremony also impacted our business to some extent,” he said and urged the government to take measures in the interest of the business community.