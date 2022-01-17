Mounting COVID-19 cases affect business of Raghunath Bazaar traders

Counting COVID-19 positive cases in the Jammu district has worried the business community, especially in the old city’s Raghunath Bazaar which often remains crowded with customers from across J&K and tourists.

“The traders expected the return of people from Kashmir with the onset of winter but we did not witness any such rush,” said Surinder Mahajan, former president of Raghunath Bazaar Association. “We fear if the COVID-19 situation worsens further, our businesses will be adversely affected.”