No vision to promote Gool’s hot springs, attractive meadows

Known for its natural hot springs, the Dharam block area in Gool in Ramban district attracts tourists and people who believe that the spring water cures skin diseases.

However, the locals said that the infrastructure established along the spring area like shops in sheds and other structures had been removed by the authorities, causing inconvenience to the visitors and tourists in this remote area.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, social activist Khadam Wani said that the government was neglecting the area and the administration was doing nothing to facilitate the visitors visiting the area.