No vision to promote Gool’s hot springs, attractive meadows

Known for its natural hot springs, the Dharam block area in Gool in Ramban district attracts tourists and people who believe that the spring water cures skin diseases.
However, the locals said that the infrastructure established along the spring area like shops in sheds and other structures had been removed by the authorities, causing inconvenience to the visitors and tourists in this remote area.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, social activist Khadam Wani said that the government was neglecting the area and the administration was doing nothing to facilitate the visitors visiting the area.
“The shops and other structures which have been removed were the sources of earning and employment for many in this remote place,” he said.
Wani said that developing infrastructure was an urgent need for Gool which could attract tourists to other locations like Ghora Gali, Jabbar Lake, and stunning meadows like Ishkunda, Narsinga, and Katali.
“A road from Potato Form to Ramakunda through Narsinga needs to be constructed. It was sanctioned under NABARD at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. However, it still needs the attention of the authorities,” he said.
Wani said that there was a need to promote eco-tourism and construct eco-friendly huts for which DPR was also made but work had not been initiated yet.
“A TRC building was constructed at Gool and it is still waiting to be made functional but there is a dispute between the authorities and the landowner,” he said.